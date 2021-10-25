What documents do you need to back up your Covid certificate?

Most shops and businesses in Lithuania are required to check their customers’ Covid certificates. But is the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas) enough to ensure access?

The pass is issued to people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 210 days, have tested negative for coronavirus using a PCR or an antigen test no more than 48 hours ago, or have been fully vaccinated. A positive antibody test will grant you the pass for 60 days. The EU’s Digital COVID Certificate is also valid.

The pass is issued one week after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, two weeks after the first shot of the Janssen jab, and four weeks – but not later than 13 weeks – after the first shot of the AstraZeneca dose or immediately after the second dose.

The certificate is available two weeks after the first dose of any vaccine if you have previously recovered from the coronavirus.

EU Digital COVID Certificate / Christophe Licoppe/EC - Audiovisual Service

The Covid certificate is issued in the form of a personalised QR code which must be scanned at the entrance to certain venues. People may also be asked to present their identity documents to prove that they are using their own passes.

Security guards and employees checking the certifications can only ask for their customers’ identity documents without collecting them or storing other personal information.

Moreover, businesses are not allowed to check or collect people’s medical records.

If you do not have access to the e-health online system, you may present printed documents, proving that you have been vaccinated, tested negative, or recovered from the coronavirus. If you meet the same conditions as set out in the Covid pass guidelines, the printed copies will be accepted instead of the certificate.

Read more: Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ – how to access it