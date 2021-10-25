News

2021.10.25 14:56

What documents do you need to back up your Covid certificate?

LRT.lt2021.10.25 14:56
Many supermarkets scan shoppers' immunity certificates before allowing to enter
Many supermarkets scan shoppers' immunity certificates before allowing to enter / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Most shops and businesses in Lithuania are required to check their customers’ Covid certificates. But is the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas) enough to ensure access?

The pass is issued to people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 210 days, have tested negative for coronavirus using a PCR or an antigen test no more than 48 hours ago, or have been fully vaccinated. A positive antibody test will grant you the pass for 60 days. The EU’s Digital COVID Certificate is also valid.

The pass is issued one week after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, two weeks after the first shot of the Janssen jab, and four weeks – but not later than 13 weeks – after the first shot of the AstraZeneca dose or immediately after the second dose.

The certificate is available two weeks after the first dose of any vaccine if you have previously recovered from the coronavirus.

EU Digital COVID Certificate
EU Digital COVID Certificate / Christophe Licoppe/EC - Audiovisual Service

The Covid certificate is issued in the form of a personalised QR code which must be scanned at the entrance to certain venues. People may also be asked to present their identity documents to prove that they are using their own passes.

Security guards and employees checking the certifications can only ask for their customers’ identity documents without collecting them or storing other personal information.

Moreover, businesses are not allowed to check or collect people’s medical records.

If you do not have access to the e-health online system, you may present printed documents, proving that you have been vaccinated, tested negative, or recovered from the coronavirus. If you meet the same conditions as set out in the Covid pass guidelines, the printed copies will be accepted instead of the certificate.

Read more: Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ – how to access it

Many supermarkets scan shoppers' immunity certificates before allowing to enter
EU Digital COVID Certificate
Many supermarkets scan shoppers' immunity certificates before allowing to enter
Many supermarkets scan shoppers' immunity certificates before allowing to enter
1 / 2J. Stacevičius/LRT
EU Digital COVID Certificate
EU Digital COVID Certificate
2 / 2Christophe Licoppe/EC - Audiovisual Service
Many supermarkets scan shoppers' immunity certificates before allowing to enter
EU Digital COVID Certificate
# News# Coronavirus# Covid restrictions# Explainers
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Police (associative image)
5
45 min. ago

Drunk man in Lithuania opens fire in central Vilnius

5
Rasa Račienė
3 h ago

Mother of LGBT child challenges Lithuanian president to a meeting

A woman with a facemask
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,810 new cases, 25 deaths

Despite being wanted by the British police, a man competed in a flying competition in Lithuania, BBC reported on Friday.
3 h ago

Lithuanian killer driver flew in national competition while hiding from British police

Vilnius Railway Station
4 h ago

Six undocumented migrants detained while taking a train to Vilnius

The Curonian Lagoon (associative image)
5 h ago

Russia detains Klaipėda district mayor after accidental border crossing

Airport
5 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Cyprus, Czech Republic, and Denmark to the red list

Astravyets nuclear power plant
5 h ago

Finland mirrors Lithuania's Rosatom national security concerns, asks for probe

Trakai
5 h ago

Lithuania elects two new mayors

Coronavirus testing
5 h ago

Lithuania is braced for the biggest Covid wave yet – data review

Coronavirus testing
2021.10.25 09:23

Lithuania is braced for the biggest Covid wave yet – data review

Airport
2021.10.25 10:01

Travel update: Lithuania adds Cyprus, Czech Republic, and Denmark to the red list

Despite being wanted by the British police, a man competed in a flying competition in Lithuania, BBC reported on Friday.
2021.10.25 11:20

Lithuanian killer driver flew in national competition while hiding from British police

Vilnius Railway Station
2021.10.25 10:58

Six undocumented migrants detained while taking a train to Vilnius

The Curonian Lagoon (associative image)
2021.10.25 10:11

Russia detains Klaipėda district mayor after accidental border crossing

A woman with a facemask
2021.10.25 11:33

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,810 new cases, 25 deaths

Astravyets nuclear power plant
2021.10.25 09:44

Finland mirrors Lithuania's Rosatom national security concerns, asks for probe

Rasa Račienė
2021.10.25 12:06

Mother of LGBT child challenges Lithuanian president to a meeting

Police (associative image)
5
2021.10.25 14:28

Drunk man in Lithuania opens fire in central Vilnius

5
Trakai
2021.10.25 09:41

Lithuania elects two new mayors