News

2021.11.01 11:00

Lithuanian man challenges world record, immersing himself in ice cubes

LRT.lt2021.11.01 11:00
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes / LRT TV

A Lithuanian man spent hours immersed in ice cubes in central Vilnius square, looking to set a new world record.

Valerijanas Romanovskis, dubbed the frost man for his previous limits-defying stunts, spent over three hours in an ice-filled box on Rotušės Square on Saturday, October 23, according to LRT TV.

Representatives of the Guinness World Records were on site to observe the stunt, but it will take time to confirm the new world record.

Romanovskis looks to set a new Guiness world record. The current one is held by Romain Vanendorpe, a French health worker who spent two hours and 35 minutes in ice cubes last December.

Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes / LRT TV
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
1 / 3LRT TV
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
2 / 3LRT TV
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
3 / 3LRT TV
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
Valerijanas Romanovskis spent over three hours buried in ice cubes
# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Tallinn, Estonia (associative)
5
1 h ago

‘Everyone for themselves’ is bad alternative to EU – and Baltics know it

5
Protests in Belarus
3 h ago

Belarusian writer: ‘we should have repeated the Maidan scenario’

Raimundas Urbonas
10
23 h ago

Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Raimundas Urbonas

10
Townhall of Vilnius in the 18th century. Author Marcelli Januszkiewicz, watercolour
5
23 h ago

Dream job no one wanted: city executioners in Grand Duchy of Lithuania

5
Relocants: Surviving Minsk
1 d ago

'And then Lukashenko poured me cognac'. Former regime darlings and new icons cross paths in Vilnius exile

Relocants: Surviving Minsk
From the series Post Circle, 2015
9
1 d ago

Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Monika Požerskytė

9
Vilnius
2021.10.30 10:00

Is Vilnius in Kazakhstan? Lithuanian capital launches new campaign to pinpoint its location

Border Birds (Pasienio paukščiai)
7
2021.10.30 08:00

Can Russians and Lithuanians get along? Filmmaker seeks answers by chasing birds

7
How a Taiwan influencer raised €140,000 for a Lithuanian ‘crisis pregnancy centre'
6
2021.10.29 17:30

How a Taiwan influencer raised €140,000 for a Lithuanian ‘crisis pregnancy centre'

6
Defence Ministry published a civil resitance manual in Braille
2021.10.29 17:00

Lithuania publishes civil resistance manual for blind people

Townhall of Vilnius in the 18th century. Author Marcelli Januszkiewicz, watercolour
5
2021.10.31 12:00

Dream job no one wanted: city executioners in Grand Duchy of Lithuania

5
Raimundas Urbonas
10
2021.10.31 12:00

Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Raimundas Urbonas

10
Tallinn, Estonia (associative)
5
2021.11.01 10:00

‘Everyone for themselves’ is bad alternative to EU – and Baltics know it

5
Protests in Belarus
2021.11.01 08:00

Belarusian writer: ‘we should have repeated the Maidan scenario’