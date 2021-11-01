Lithuanian man challenges world record, immersing himself in ice cubes

A Lithuanian man spent hours immersed in ice cubes in central Vilnius square, looking to set a new world record.

Valerijanas Romanovskis, dubbed the frost man for his previous limits-defying stunts, spent over three hours in an ice-filled box on Rotušės Square on Saturday, October 23, according to LRT TV.

Representatives of the Guinness World Records were on site to observe the stunt, but it will take time to confirm the new world record.

Romanovskis looks to set a new Guiness world record. The current one is held by Romain Vanendorpe, a French health worker who spent two hours and 35 minutes in ice cubes last December.