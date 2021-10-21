Despite Covid-19 spike, Lithuania can still ensure healthcare services – minister

As the number of Covid-19 patients continues to rise in Lithuania's hospitals, the country's Health Minister Arunas Dulkys says the country’s healthcare sector can still provide the majority of services.

On Thursday, he met with representatives of five hospitals to discuss further actions amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

"Today, I can assure you that, judging from the resources the national health system has, the majority of health services can still be provided," the minister told reporters after the meeting.

Read more: Baltic states lead Covid surge across east Europe

Lithuanian Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Further discussions are planned next week, said Dulkys.

Some 1,690 Covid-19 patients are now being treated in Lithuania's hospitals, including 154 ICU cases.

Due to a growing number of Covid patients in the Vilnius region, several hospitals have recently been forced to suspend some non-urgent treatment.

Read more: Vilnius hospital closes vascular surgery unit to free up beds for Covid patients