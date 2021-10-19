News

2021.10.19

Lithuania mandates Covid booster shots for all adults

BNS
Covid-19 booster shots are available to all eligible adults in Lithuanian as of Tuesday.

Under a decree signed by Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys, all people over the age of 18 will be eligible for revaccination with the BioNTech-Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine at least 180 days after their last shot.

A booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen will only be available to people who received the first dose of the single-shot vaccine.

Moderna's Spikevax vaccine has also been used to give booster shots to some groups of people. However, the Council of Health Experts, set up by the government, recommended earlier this week to wait for more data on the jab before using it for revaccination.

Moderna has submitted an application to the US regulatory authority for a booster shot at half the dosage used for the first two jabs.

It has been reported that some countries have stopped administering the Spikevax jab to boys and young men.

