News

2021.10.19 09:35

Lithuania plans to deploy up to 323 troops in missions overseas

BNS2021.10.19 09:35
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius / Justinas Auškelis/LRT

Lithuania’s Defence Minister plans to deploy up to 323 troops to international operations in the next two years, pending parliamentary approval. A similar number of troops was deployed overseas in 2020–2021. 

In addition to ongoing operations, the country plans to join the French-led Takuba mission in Mali and the EU's training mission in Mozambique.

Lithuania’s priorities remain participation in international operations led by NATO, the European Union, the United Nations and allied coalitions, as well as Lithuania's military training mission in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The draft parliamentary resolution, submitted by the ministry, asks to greenlight a deployment of up to 30 military or civilian defence personnel to the French-led Task Force Takuba.

Read more: Lithuania heeds call from France, agrees to send troops and aircraft to Mali

Next year, Lithuania plans to contribute to the EU military training mission in Mozambique, launched earlier in 2021, with up to 11 military and civilian defence personnel.

From November this year, a Lithuanian Force Protection Unit will start serving in NATO's military training operation in Iraq as part of the Danish contingent. Lithuania's total contribution to this operation will not exceed 50 military and civilian personnel.

Lithuanian military
Lithuanian military / E. Blaževič/LRT

The new mandate should maintain Lithuania's current contribution to other international operations, including up to 50 military and civilian personnel to the UN-led stability operation Minusma, up to 11 in the EU's military training missions in Mali and the Central African Republic, and up to 30 and 20 in the EU's military operations Atalanta and Irini, respectively.

Lithuania will continue to contribute up to five military and defence personnel to the NATO-led multinational force operation in Kosovo, up to 40 to the US-led coalition's Operation Inherent Resolve, and up to five to a US-led operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Up to 60 military and defence personnel should continue to be deployed to Lithuania's military training operation in Ukraine.

The Lithuanian parliament is expected to approve the 2022–2023 mandate for overseas missions during its autumn session.

Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
Lithuanian military
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
1 / 3Justinas Auškelis/LRT
Lithuanian military
Lithuanian military
2 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
3 / 3Justinas Auškelis/LRT
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
Lithuanian military
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Closed shop (associative image)
7 min. ago

Lithuania mulls restrictions on shops operating without Covid certificates

Coronavirus in Latvia
11 min. ago

Latvia to go into ‘firebreak’ lockdown to contain Covid-19

Kaunas Pride march
1 h ago

Lithuania's ‘gay propaganda law’ lives on despite opposition

Arūnas Dulkys
15 h ago

Lithuanian minister receives threats over pandemic management

Mikheil Saakashvili
15 h ago

EU, Baltic politicians call for release of jailed Georgian ex-president Saakashvili

Marijuana
16 h ago

Was criminalising drug possession in Lithuania a mistake?

The group of migrants on the Lithuania-Belarus border
8
17 h ago

Several Afghan families with children enter Lithuania, most people appear ill

8
Gabrielius Landsbergis
17 h ago

All airlines involved in bringing migrants to Belarus could face EU sanctions – Lithuanian FM

French troops in Mali.
18 h ago

Lithuania heeds call from France, agrees to send troops and aircraft to Mali

Lithuanian Armed Forces
19 h ago

Lithuanian military to train near Belarus as part of deterrence policy

The group of migrants on the Lithuania-Belarus border
8
2021.10.18 16:11

Several Afghan families with children enter Lithuania, most people appear ill

8
Vilnius Airport
2021.10.18 11:30

Travel update: Lithuania adds Finland, Netherlands to the red list

Belavia
2021.10.18 10:33

After Baltic push, EU to squeeze Belarus' Belavia to stop migrant ‘trafficking’

Marijuana
2021.10.18 17:30

Was criminalising drug possession in Lithuania a mistake?

Arūnas Dulkys
2021.10.18 18:30

Lithuanian minister receives threats over pandemic management

People with facemasks at a bus stop in Vilnius
2021.10.18 11:17

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,468 new cases, 14 deaths

French troops in Mali.
2021.10.18 15:31

Lithuania heeds call from France, agrees to send troops and aircraft to Mali

Demonstrators have gathered in Warsaw to show solidarity with migrants at the Poland-Belarus border who have been turned back by Polish authorities
2021.10.18 10:21

Thousands in Poland protest against migrant pushbacks at Belarus border

Lithuanian military near the border with Belarus.
2021.10.18 11:06

Lithuania to send more troops to protect border with Belarus

Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.10.18 16:00

All airlines involved in bringing migrants to Belarus could face EU sanctions – Lithuanian FM