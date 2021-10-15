Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train

Lithuania has detained another large shipment of illicit cigarettes hidden inside a train car of Belaruskali, the Belarusian state-owned potash fertiliser giant.

Lithuania’s Customs seized some 30,000 packs of cigarettes earlier in October, the customs said.

Contraband shipments have been routinely located inside the train cars of the Belarusian fertiliser exporter, which is considered a lifeline for the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Previous investigations have revealed that the llicit cigarette trade directly benefits the Minsk regime. The EU sanctions against Belarus also target the tobacco sector.

