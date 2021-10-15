News

2021.10.15 12:31

Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train

LRT.lt2021.10.15 12:31
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train / Lithuania's Customs

Lithuania has detained another large shipment of illicit cigarettes hidden inside a train car of Belaruskali, the Belarusian state-owned potash fertiliser giant.

Lithuania’s Customs seized some 30,000 packs of cigarettes earlier in October, the customs said.

Contraband shipments have been routinely located inside the train cars of the Belarusian fertiliser exporter, which is considered a lifeline for the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Previous investigations have revealed that the llicit cigarette trade directly benefits the Minsk regime. The EU sanctions against Belarus also target the tobacco sector.

Read more: Lithuania steps up rail freight checks amid rise in cigarette smuggling from Belarus

Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
1 / 4Lithuania's Customs
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
2 / 4Lithuania's Customs
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
3 / 4Lithuania's Customs
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
4 / 4Lithuania's Customs
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
Lithuania seizes another large shipment of illicit cigarettes in Belaruskali train
# News
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
55 min. ago

Two Vilnius hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients, suspend non-urgent treatment

Vilnius Airport
1 h ago

Lithuania to have direct flights to Kazakhstan starting next year

Chinese flag.
1 h ago

‘Do not create obstacles': Chinese envoy lashes out after Lithuanian FM visits Britain

Lithuania moves to decriminalise possession of drugs
2 h ago

Lithuania moves to decriminalise possession of drugs

Coronavirus ward at Alytus Hospital
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,736 new cases, 15 deaths

Frank Zappa square in Vilnius
3 h ago

Plans to move Zappa's monument in Vilnius cause stir

United Nations headquarters
3 h ago

Lithuania elected to UN’s human rights council for the first time

The flag of Poland.
4 h ago

Polish special services arrest man suspected of spying for Belarusian KGB

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Third wave hits bad

Latvian President Egils Levits
19 h ago

Latvian president tests positive for Covid

Asylum seekers being moved out of the Rūdninkai camp.
2021.10.14 17:30

Lithuania’s migration policy under fire

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.10.15 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Third wave hits bad

Casino (associative image)
2021.10.14 17:08

Lithuania passes new gambling laws, seeks to break up ‘monopoly’

Lithuania moves to decriminalise possession of drugs
2021.10.15 10:39

Lithuania moves to decriminalise possession of drugs

EU flag in Brussels
2021.10.14 15:00

Brussels calls meeting with Baltic, Polish envoys over ‘children stuck in forests’

updated
Latvian President Egils Levits
2021.10.14 17:35

Latvian president tests positive for Covid

Coronavirus ward at Alytus Hospital
2021.10.15 09:58

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,736 new cases, 15 deaths

Memorial to killed Lithuanian officer unveiled in Bosnia 
6
2021.10.14 16:19

Memorial to killed Lithuanian officer unveiled in Bosnia

6
Frank Zappa square in Vilnius
2021.10.15 09:51

Plans to move Zappa's monument in Vilnius cause stir

United Nations headquarters
2021.10.15 09:38

Lithuania elected to UN’s human rights council for the first time