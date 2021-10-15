Polish special services arrest man suspected of spying for Belarusian KGB

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) detained a Polish national suspected of spying for Belarusian intelligence, Belsat news website reported on Wednesday.

“The man detained by the Internal Security Agency is a Polish citizen. He has been accused of espionage on behalf of the Belarusian special service, KGB,” Belsat quoted Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman of Poland’s Minister Coordinator for Special Services, as saying.

The court allowed detaining the man for three months. ABW started an investigation into his alleged cooperation with Belarusian intelligence.