When temporary escape becomes permanent – Belarusians face new reality in Lithuania (I)

Thousands of Belarusians have been forced to escape the violent regime crackdown in the wake of the August 2020 presidential election. Many of those who fled have ended up in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, just 30 kilometres from the Belarusian border.

They call themselves Relocants; their lives continue to be shaped by their shared collective trauma and the newly-forged identities as August Belarusians.



In part one of the three-part interative documentary, read about the ways Belarusians seek to continue the fight and help those who have stayed on the other side of the border.

