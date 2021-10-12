Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,768 new cases, 16 deaths

Lithuania has registered 1,768 new coronavirus infections and 16 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Thirteen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 6,014 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,298 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased to 1,461, including 139 ICU cases.

Some 11,500 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 11,900 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Lithuania’s 14-day coronavirus infection count has risen to 966.7 per 100,000 people.