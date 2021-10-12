News

2021.10.12 12:45

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,768 new cases, 16 deaths

BNS2021.10.12 12:45
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 1,768 new coronavirus infections and 16 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Thirteen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 6,014 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,298 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased to 1,461, including 139 ICU cases.

Some 11,500 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 11,900 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Lithuania’s 14-day coronavirus infection count has risen to 966.7 per 100,000 people.

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
1 h ago

Lithuania to offer Covid-19 booster shots to everyone shortly – ministry

Lithuanian Gulag postcard written on tree bark included in UNESCO register
1 h ago

Lithuanian Gulag postcard written on tree bark included in UNESCO register

Lithuania's border with Belarus.
1 h ago

Lithuania pushes back 121 migrants – new high since late August

China's embassy in Vilnius.
3 h ago

Baltic states and UK agree to tackle 'systemic challenges' posed by China

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
3 h ago

Lithuanian president congratulates Estonian counterpart Karis on taking office

Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania (associative image)
18 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,238 new cases, 14 deaths

Lithuanian Railways
18 h ago

Lithuania suspends €60m railway project due to sanctions on Minsk

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
19 h ago

Lithuania expects pressure on Minsk following probe into forced diversion of Ryanair flight

A fire in Lithuania’s Trakai burns down yacht club with 20 boats
9
19 h ago

A fire in Lithuania’s Trakai burns down yacht club with 20 boats

9
Vilnius' commercial district
19 h ago

Lithuania's 2022 budget revenue to grow 11.4 percent, deficit to decrease

Migrants in Lithuania
2021.10.11 14:37

UNHCR: Lithuania’s pushback policy 'illegal'

Riga, Latvia.
2021.10.11 17:18

Latvia declares three-month Covid state of emergency

A fire in Lithuania’s Trakai burns down yacht club with 20 boats
9
2021.10.11 17:41

A fire in Lithuania’s Trakai burns down yacht club with 20 boats

9
Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania (associative image)
2021.10.11 18:10

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,238 new cases, 14 deaths

Lithuanian Railways
2021.10.11 18:00

Lithuania suspends €60m railway project due to sanctions on Minsk

Vilnius Airport
2021.10.11 16:36

Travel update: Lithuania adds Hungary to the red list, removes France and Netherlands

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
2021.10.11 17:45

Lithuania expects pressure on Minsk following probe into forced diversion of Ryanair flight

Lithuanian military march in the Cathedral Square in Vilnius
2021.10.11 15:17

Lithuania to up defence spending to 2.05 percent GDP

Lithuania's border with Belarus.
2021.10.12 10:58

Lithuania pushes back 121 migrants – new high since late August

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.10.12 11:29

Lithuania to offer Covid-19 booster shots to everyone shortly – ministry