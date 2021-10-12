News

2021.10.12 09:20

Lithuanian president congratulates Estonian counterpart Karis on taking office

BNS2021.10.12 09:20
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Monday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda congratulated Alar Karis on taking office as Estonia's president.

Nausėda wished the new Estonian leader success and strength in his work for the benefit of the Estonian people, the Lithuanian president's office said in a press release.

"All the best to the elected President of Estonia Alar Karis who takes office today! I wish you every success in your work for the benefit of the Estonian people. Lithuania and Estonia will always be reliable partners in the EU and allies in NATO," he tweeted.

Nausėda also invited the new Estonian president to visit Lithuania, according to the press release.

Karis, director of the Estonian National Museum, was elected president by the country’s parliament on August 31. He took over from Kersti Kaljulaid, who had held the post since 2016.

Read more: Estonia elects museum director as new president

