Lithuanian president congratulates Estonian counterpart Karis on taking office

On Monday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda congratulated Alar Karis on taking office as Estonia's president.

Nausėda wished the new Estonian leader success and strength in his work for the benefit of the Estonian people, the Lithuanian president's office said in a press release.

Nausėda also invited the new Estonian president to visit Lithuania, according to the press release.

Karis, director of the Estonian National Museum, was elected president by the country’s parliament on August 31. He took over from Kersti Kaljulaid, who had held the post since 2016.

