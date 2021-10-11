News

2021.10.11 09:57

Lithuanian government to start deliberating 2022 budget bill

BNS2021.10.11 09:57
The government building in Vilnius.
The government building in Vilnius.

Lithuania's government is gathering for an informal meeting on Monday to discuss the 2022 budget bill that will be submitted to the cabinet on Wednesday.

A press conference will follow Monday's meeting, attended by the finance, social security and labour and health ministers.

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaisėe said earlier the government is not planning any major tax changes from next year, adding that the planned faster increases in pensions, social security funding and wages for public sector workers will be funded from economic growth.

There are plans in Lithuania to increase the minimum monthly wage by 88 euros, or almost 14 percent, from 642 to 730 euros. The non-taxable income rate is set to go up by 60 euros to 460 euros.

The Finance Ministry estimates that the proposed changes to the non-taxable income rate will cost around 74.1 million euros.

The public sector deficit is expected to reach 4.2 percent GDP next year.

If ministers approve the budget bill, it will then go to the parliament for further consideration.

