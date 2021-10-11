Baltic, British ministers to discuss ties with Russia, China

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is going to London on Monday to discuss relations with Russia and China with his Baltic and British counterparts.

The ministers will discuss the situation in Belarus, Euro-Atlantic security, climate change and cyber security, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, Landsbergis is scheduled to meet with the United Kingdom's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Their meeting will focus on bilateral cooperation, especially economic cooperation, ties with China and possibilities to cooperate with EU’s Eastern Neighborhood countries, the ministry said.