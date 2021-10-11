News

2021.10.11 09:54

Baltic, British ministers to discuss ties with Russia, China

BNS2021.10.11 09:54
The British flag
The British flag / AP

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is going to London on Monday to discuss relations with Russia and China with his Baltic and British counterparts.

The ministers will discuss the situation in Belarus, Euro-Atlantic security, climate change and cyber security, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, Landsbergis is scheduled to meet with the United Kingdom's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Their meeting will focus on bilateral cooperation, especially economic cooperation, ties with China and possibilities to cooperate with EU’s Eastern Neighborhood countries, the ministry said.

The British flag
The British flag
1 / 1AP
The British flag
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Politics# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
The government building in Vilnius.
6 min. ago

Lithuanian government to start deliberating 2022 budget bill

Migrant camp in Kazitiškis, northeastern Lithuania.
31 min. ago

Lithuanian Red Cross: situation in migrant camps has changed 'dramatically'

Lithuania's vintage car museum.
16
22 h ago

Diving into history in Lithuania's vintage car museum: from Model-T to Soviet ‘hunchback’

photos
16
Andriaus Tričiaus peilių dirbtuvės Ukmergėje
12
1 d ago

‘I want to be like Rolex’. Lithuanian man finds passion making bespoke knives

12
Tallinn Music Week
5
1 d ago

Can music help integrate Estonia's Russian speakers?

5
Celebrate for Change exhibition.
2021.10.09 10:00

Celebrate for Change: showcasing Lithuanian photography at MO Museum

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.10.08 17:00

Sudden drop in migrant numbers ‘worrying’, says Lithuanian border chief

Martin Schiller
2021.10.08 16:50

Žalgiris Kaunas fires head coach Schiller

AstraZeneca vaccine
2021.10.08 16:00

Lithuania records 115 severe reactions to Covid-19 vaccines in three months

Flags of Lithuania and the European Union
2021.10.08 14:59

Brussels sends Lithuania €30m to help deal with migrant crisis

Lithuania's vintage car museum.
16
2021.10.10 12:00

Diving into history in Lithuania's vintage car museum: from Model-T to Soviet ‘hunchback’

photos
16
Migrant camp in Kazitiškis, northeastern Lithuania.
2021.10.11 09:32

Lithuanian Red Cross: situation in migrant camps has changed 'dramatically'

The government building in Vilnius.
2021.10.11 09:57

Lithuanian government to start deliberating 2022 budget bill