Do you have doomsday scenarios in mind? NATO in Baltics wants your ideas

A NATO research centre based in Latvia has issued a call for people to submit their ideas for crisis scenarios, the country’s public broadcaster LSM reported on Friday.

The Rīga-based NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence (STRATCOMCOE) is calling for pitches to help it research and simulate real-world crises.

"In this call, we solicit your ideas of fictitious political-military scenario concepts to be played out in StratCom training exercises, such as a table-top exercise, or TTX,” NATO said.

“Selected concepts will be further refined and modeled into StratCom exercise frameworks during our upcoming symposium on StratCom scenario and exercise development," it added.

The goal is to prepare for strategic communications in governments, military institutions and similar environments, according to the Riga-based centre.