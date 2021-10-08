Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,403 new cases, 19 deaths

Lithuania has registered 2,403 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Thirteen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 7,625 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,587 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased to 1,444, including 133 ICU cases.

Some 15,800 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 10,500 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Lithuania’s 14-day infection count per 100,000 people has reached 887.9. The 7-day average of positive test results stands at 10 percent.

The country has given at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine to 63 percent of the population.