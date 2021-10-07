News

2021.10.07 15:32

Irregular migrant in Lithuania to face trial for possession of child pornography

BNS2021.10.07 15:32
Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
Migrants in Lithuania (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

A criminal case in which an Iraqi citizen, who crossed irregularly into Lithuania from Belarus earlier this year, is charged with possession of child pornography, has been sent to court.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported on Thursday that pornographic videos featuring children had been found in a phone owned by a 22-year-old Iraqi citizen.

The man was detained by the Lithuanian border guards in the district of Švenčionys in late July after he crossed the border with Belarus.

While inspecting his belongings, officers found his mobile phone and took it for a probe, which revealed that he had allegedly stored pornographic videos featuring children.

The Iraqi national has not pleaded guilty.

Possession of pornographic content featuring a child can bring punishment of up to four years in prison or a fine.

# Society
