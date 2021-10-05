News

2021.10.05 09:59

Poland to build an ‘impenetrable’ wall on border with Belarus

LRT.lt2021.10.05 09:59
The Polish government has proposed building a permanent wall on its border with Belarus in response to intensifying irregular migration, Notes from Poland news website reported on Monday.

On Friday, the Polish authorities registered a record number of 601 crossing attempts by migrants from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. According to the Polish government, irregular migration is part of hybrid warfare that Belarus conducts against Poland and Europe.

On Monday, the Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński pledged to have “the most modern security” in Europe on the Polish–Belarusian border.

