Poland to build an ‘impenetrable’ wall on border with Belarus

The Polish government has proposed building a permanent wall on its border with Belarus in response to intensifying irregular migration, Notes from Poland news website reported on Monday.

On Friday, the Polish authorities registered a record number of 601 crossing attempts by migrants from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. According to the Polish government, irregular migration is part of hybrid warfare that Belarus conducts against Poland and Europe.

On Monday, the Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński pledged to have “the most modern security” in Europe on the Polish–Belarusian border.

Read more: ‘Legal’ pushbacks: Lithuania not alone in EU calling for changes

Poland's border with Belarus. / AP

“It will be impenetrable,” the minister said during a parliamentary debate on extending the state of emergency at the border.

Later, Kamiński said that the new border wall would be “much higher” than the current 2.5 metres tall razor-wire fence erected as an emergency measure against a surge in irregular migration, Notes from Poland reported.

Lithuania has faced a similar migration crisis, with government saying it would build a 508-kilometre wall along the border with Belarus by September next year. The wall will be three metres tall and will cost 152 million euros.