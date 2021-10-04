News

2021.10.04 11:12

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,114 new cases, 20 deaths

BNS, LRT.lt2021.10.04 11:12
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 1,114 new coronavirus infections and 20 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the statistics office said on Monday morning.

Lithuania also confirmed 2,066 new cases and 21 deaths on Saturday, as well as 1,576 new cases and 19 deaths on Sunday.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen by 30 to 1,303, including 121 ICU cases.

Around 4,800 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and a similar number of antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate per 100,000 people has risen to 765.1.

Over 1.75 million people, or 62.7 percent of the population, have received at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

