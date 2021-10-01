News

2021.10.01

Lithuania's buys German rifles for €19m

BNS2021.10.01 12:33
The Lithuanian military
The Lithuanian military / BNS

Vilnius is buying an additional number of German-made G-36 automatic assault rifles, according to the Lithuanian Defence Ministry.

The ministry signed a 19-million-euro contract with Germany's Heckler & Koch GmbH on Thursday.

"We continue to provide modern and reliable weaponry to Lithuanian troops, and the technical and tactical characteristics of the G-36 automatic rifle meet the needs of the Lithuanian military," Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Lithuania is acquiring the rifles to develop new capabilities and also to replace outdated weapons.

Speaking with BNS, Anušauskas said the exact number of rifles being acquired is not disclosed since it's a "state secret".

