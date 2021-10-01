Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,970 new cases, 18 deaths

Lithuania has registered 1,970 new coronavirus infections and 18 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Fifteen fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, three were fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,771 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 3,335 with their first dose.

In all, 62.5 percent of the population have been vaccinated at least once, or 73 percent of adults.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen by 22 over the past 24 hours to 1,223, including 133 ICU cases.

Around 16,100 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 11,300 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.