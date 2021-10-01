LRT English Newsletter: Masks, pushbacks, and heating bills

LRT English Newsletter – October 1, 2021

Masks are back. As of today, you have to wear them in shops, offices, public transport, events and all other indoor spaces where you don’t eat and that are not your home. A notable exception is cinema theatres – you need your popcorn with the latest James Bond movie.

Despite having vaccinated nearly 73 percent of its adult population, Lithuania is seeing daily infection numbers comparable to last January’s peak, all because of the more contagious delta variant. Coronavirus patients are filling up hospitals, although the number is still half of last January’s peak when Lithuania’s healthcare system was close to collapse.

Still, the government says it is not planning to close down businesses, other than “strongly” recommending companies to switch to remote work whenever possible. Moreover, Lithuania is to roll out booster shots, although surveys indicate little enthusiasm for them.



SOCIAL POWDER KEG



On average, Lithuanian households are looking at 30-percent higher heating bills this winter, a potential source of social unrest in a country where every fifth person is already facing poverty risk.

The government hopes that the energy price shock is temporary – and is proposing to temporarily cap electricity and heating rates for households and delay the ongoing electricity liberalisation.

Housing prices are also going through the roof. The Bank of Lithuania, usually rather reticent when it comes to regulation, is proposing measures to cool down the market where some observers expect further appreciation of up to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has suggested funding post-pandemic economic recovery with a “solidarity tax” on very large incomes.



EUROPEAN PUSHBACKS



Although the weather is getting cold, Lithuania’s authorities plan to continue with pushbacks in order to keep irregular migrants from crossing into its territory. Vilnius, along with some other member states, would also like the EU to change its asylum rules and make pushbacks a legal strategy.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has formally stated that the influx of irregular migrants crossing in from Belarus is a “hybrid attack” by the Minsk regime.



PUBLIC TRANSPORT STRIKE



Vilnius public transport workers are planning a strike in order to demand a pay rise and better working conditions. They say that some drivers are forced to work nine-hour shifts – without so much as a toilet break – six days in a row. Warning strikes are planned in the morning of October 21–22, so plan your commute.



THE H WORD



Is the Lithuanian president a homophobe, because he opposes same-sex partnership? This is a discussion that was sparked by a Chicagoan who raised a “Nausėda is a homophobe” placard during the president’s meeting with a US Lithuanian community in the windy city. After a wave of reactions on social media, someone even registered the domain name homofobas.lt, redirecting to the president’s official website.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Lithuania has faced difficulties managing irregular migration and housing just 4,000 people. In case of an incident at the Belarusian nuclear plant, some 50 kilometres from Vilnius, tens of thousands would have to be evacuated. Would the country be ready?

– In its efforts to reduce pollution, Denmark has maintained some of the highest registration tax rates for vehicles, and offers tax reductions for electric cars. Can Lithuania follow the example?

– Amid diplomatic tensions between Vilnius and Beijing, Chinese companies are cancelling contracts with Lithuanian businesses. Export advisers suggest expanding trade with Taiwan, but companies fear it would not be an adequate substitute for Chinese markets.

– Japanese star footballer Keisuke Honda scored a goal last Sunday during his debut game with FC Marijampolė Sūduva. “I am here to become the champion this season,” Honda said.

– The Canadian author Gordon Mott has published two novels inspired by his time in Lithuania in the lean years of the early 1990s. He spoke with LRT.lt about his taxing experience of living in Klaipėda and why it might be interesting to people who may have never heard of the country.

– Two young bears have been trespassing people's gardens in north Latvia. They were helping themselves to plums on the ground and did not seem perturbed when the owners tried to scare them away, banging pots and pans or when hunters fired a few shots into the air.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas