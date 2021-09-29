Lithuania makes facemasks mandatory again, issues ‘strong’ recommendation to switch to telework

Amid spiking coronavirus infections, the Lithuanian government has decided to bring back mandatory facemasks and recommend switching to telework whenever possible. The requirement comes into force on October 1.

Wearing facemasks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces, including shops, public transport, schools, and event venues.

Facemasks are also required at work “when people work in physical contact indoors”, according to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Exceptions will apply to people with disabilities who cannot cover their faces due to health and primary school students. Facemasks will not be required while eating in cafes and restaurants as well as in cinema theatres.

Employers in both the public and private sector are advised to switch to telework, whenever possible.

“It is a very strong recommendation,” Šimonytė commented on Wednesday. “If there is a possibility to organise work remotely, we recommend to do it.”

Under current rules, wearing a facemask is only recommended for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease.

According to the government, stricter rules are a response to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

“At the moment, 67.7 percent of the population in Lithuania have immunity to Covid-19 (they have been vaccinated or had the virus), but the level of immunisation is still insufficient to contain the virus,” it said.