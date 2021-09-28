News

2021.09.28 15:06

Lithuania's central bank takes steps to dampen house price boom

BNS2021.09.28 15:06
Construction
Construction / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania's central bank has announced measures to cool down the real estate market amid expectations of double-digit rises in property prices.

The Bank of Lithuania has proposed increasing the down payment requirement for second-home mortgages. Moreover, lenders would have to keep an additional 2-percent capital buffer in their housing loans portfolio.

Read more: ‘Unsustainable’ housing rush in Lithuania raises concerns, says major developer

“The new requirements are to enter into force on January 1 and July 1, 2022, respectively,” the Bank of Lithuania said in a press release on Tuesday.

Housing prices have been on a steep rise in recent years, particularly in Vilnius.

A survey conducted by the Bank of Lithuania shows that commercial banks expect continuing growth in real estate prices.

All the surveyed banks think that newly constructed properties will further appreciate. Eight out of nine said prices for old apartments were likely to rise, too.

Two of the surveyed banks expect that prices will jump by more than 10 percent.

Read more: Rents in Lithuania more than double in last decade

Construction
Construction
Housing
Housing
Construction
Construction
1 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Construction
Construction
2 / 4J. Stacevičius/LRT
Housing
Housing
3 / 4J. Stacevičius/LRT
Housing
Housing
4 / 4BNS
Construction
Construction
Housing
Housing
# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Lithuania's border with Belarus.
5
1 h ago

Lithuania to continue pushback policy despite cold weather, calls on EU for financial support

updated
5
LRT logo
1 h ago

LRT awarded as Lithuania's favourite media brand

Lithuanian-Belarusian border
2 h ago

EU silence on Lithuania's migration policies show 'double standards', says Hungarian minister

PM Ingrida Šimonytė
3 h ago

Lithuania to bring back mandatory facemasks, but no new restrictions – PM

Traffic in Vilnius
3 h ago

Lithuania should rein in car pollution – OECD

A woman with a facemask
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,225 new cases, 11 deaths

Migrants in Lithuania.
5 h ago

Five people detained in Lithuania for transporting migrants

Rail Baltica
6 h ago

Estonia pushes back Rail Baltica deadline to end of decade

Shopping street in Shanghai, China
7 h ago

‘No substitute for China’. Lithuanian firms losing business amid row with Beijing

China
22 h ago

Lithuania has no long-term plan on China, says Estonian MP

Shopping street in Shanghai, China
2021.09.28 08:00

‘No substitute for China’. Lithuanian firms losing business amid row with Beijing

PM Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.09.28 11:50

Lithuania to bring back mandatory facemasks, but no new restrictions – PM

China
2021.09.27 17:00

Lithuania has no long-term plan on China, says Estonian MP

Migrants in Lithuania.
2021.09.28 09:33

Five people detained in Lithuania for transporting migrants

A woman with a facemask
2021.09.28 10:12

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,225 new cases, 11 deaths

Rail Baltica
2021.09.28 09:00

Estonia pushes back Rail Baltica deadline to end of decade

Traffic in Vilnius
2021.09.28 11:32

Lithuania should rein in car pollution – OECD

Lithuanian-Belarusian border
2021.09.28 13:20

EU silence on Lithuania's migration policies show 'double standards', says Hungarian minister

Lithuania's border with Belarus.
5
2021.09.28 14:00

Lithuania to continue pushback policy despite cold weather, calls on EU for financial support

updated
5
LRT logo
2021.09.28 13:33

LRT awarded as Lithuania's favourite media brand