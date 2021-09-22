Coronavirus update: Lithuania's daily infections hit another high

Lithuania has registered 1,402 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

This is the biggest daily infection count since May 7 when 1,524 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country.

All fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

On Tuesday, 7,676 people were given vaccine shots, including 2,912 who received their first jabs.

According to Statistics Lithuania, 112 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has dropped slightly to 992, with 114 in intensive care units. There were some 2,600 coronavirus patients in Lithuania's hospitals during a peak last January, necessitating suspensions of non-essential medical services.

Lithuania's 14-day infection rate currently stands at 522.1 new cases per population of 100,000.