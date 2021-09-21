News

2021.09.21 15:00

Lithuania to offer subsidies to help pay for rising heating costs

ELTA, LRT.lt2021.09.21 15:00
Gas
Gas / BNS

People struggling to pay their heating bills will be offered financial assistance, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said on Tuesday.

The government will take into account the rising heating costs, which are due to hike by more than 50 percent for households, and “it will be reflected in the budget”, the prime minister told reporters.

Price of gas has risen dramatically across much of Europe after a severe drop in prices during the pandemic downtime.

“This year, because the global economy has recovered, the rise in oil prices is very rapid,” said Šimonytė. “The government has means to cushion [the price hike].”

Read more: Price for gas and electricity set to balloon in Lithuania – what’s behind the hike?

# Economy
