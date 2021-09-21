News

2021.09.21 10:28

Lithuania sentences two migrants for illegal border crossing

BNS2021.09.21 10:28
A migrant tent camp
A migrant tent camp / BNS

Two migrants who crossed into Lithuania from Belarus illegally have been sentenced in Lithuania, the Delfi.lt news website reported on Tuesday.

Mohamad Wasim Hamid and Hamza Hayek Mahmud arrived in Lithuania from Belarus late on July 29 and, differently from the majority of migrants, did not ask for asylum.

They were sentenced to 45 days in detention. They are the first migrants to be sentenced for border-crossing during this pandemic.

However, they had already spent their sentence while awaiting the court’s decision. It’s unclear what to do with the two men next, according to Delfi.lt.

They will be now moved to a migrant camp while the authorities seek to return them to their country of origin.

Read more: ‘The main goal is to get rid of them.’ Lithuania's asylum system cracks under pressure

A migrant tent camp
Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
A migrant tent camp
A migrant tent camp
1 / 3BNS
Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
2 / 3AP
A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
3 / 3AP
A migrant tent camp
Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
40 min. ago

‘Lithuania now a global hotspot,’ says president

Vilnius
41 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,155 new cases, moves into ‘black’ zone

Vilnius Cathedral
5
2 h ago

Lithuanian president and the Catholic Church: an 'unprecedented' relationship?

5
Ilgojo COVID-19 simptomai
17 h ago

Fatigue, memory and concentration loss – Lithuanians report lingering post-Covid symptoms

Elections in Russia, September 2021.
18 h ago

Lithuanian politicians call Russian elections ‘farce’

Jan Matejko's painting depicting the adoption of the May 3, 1791, constitution
18 h ago

Manuscript of Lithuanian–Polish constitution to be displayed in Vilnius

Vilniaus oro uostas, VNO
19 h ago

Minister suggests demolishing Soviet-era Vilnius Airport building

Lithuanian customs (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuanian customs sign contract with Chinese tech firm despite security concerns

Republican Vilnius University Hospital
20 h ago

Another medic in Lithuania commits suicide

Autumn equinox festival in Kernavė
12
22 h ago

Celebrating autumn equinox in Kernavė the pagan way – photos

12
Vilnius Airport
2021.09.20 11:09

Travel update: Lithuania adds Latvia to red list

Vilniaus oro uostas, VNO
2021.09.20 15:35

Minister suggests demolishing Soviet-era Vilnius Airport building

Autumn equinox festival in Kernavė
12
2021.09.20 12:00

Celebrating autumn equinox in Kernavė the pagan way – photos

12
Polish border guards patrolling border with Belarus (associative image)
2021.09.20 11:03

Four migrants found dead on Poland-Belarus border

Republican Vilnius University Hospital
2021.09.20 14:43

Another medic in Lithuania commits suicide

Ilgojo COVID-19 simptomai
2021.09.20 17:00

Fatigue, memory and concentration loss – Lithuanians report lingering post-Covid symptoms

Lithuanian customs (associative image)
2021.09.20 14:51

Lithuanian customs sign contract with Chinese tech firm despite security concerns

Vilnius Cathedral
5
2021.09.21 08:00

Lithuanian president and the Catholic Church: an 'unprecedented' relationship?

5
Vilnius
2021.09.21 10:10

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,155 new cases, moves into ‘black’ zone

Elections in Russia, September 2021.
2021.09.20 16:30

Lithuanian politicians call Russian elections ‘farce’