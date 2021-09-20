News

2021.09.20 15:57

Manuscript of Lithuanian–Polish constitution to be displayed in Vilnius

BNS2021.09.20 15:57
Jan Matejko's painting depicting the adoption of the May 3, 1791, constitution
Jan Matejko's painting depicting the adoption of the May 3, 1791, constitution / Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The manuscripts of the Constitution of May 3, 1791  will be exhibited at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania in Vilnius in October, the country’s Culture Ministry announced on Monday.

The international exhibition, which will also include paintings and historical exhibits, will be held to mark the 230th anniversary of the adoption of what historians regard as the first written constitution in Europe.

The exhibition was announced after a meeting between Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys and his visiting Polish counterpart Piotr Gliński.

Read more: Was the first 'European Union' forged in Poland and Lithuania?

Jan Matejko's painting depicting the adoption of the May 3, 1791, constitution
Jan Matejko's painting depicting the adoption of the May 3, 1791, constitution
1 / 1Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Jan Matejko's painting depicting the adoption of the May 3, 1791, constitution
