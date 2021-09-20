News

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 745 new cases, 15 deaths

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 745 new coronavirus infections and 15 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Monday morning.

Eleven of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The country also registered 1,351 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, and 848 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen to 982, including 100 in intensive care units.

A total of 4,810 people have died of Covid-19 in Lithuania so far, including 80 fully vaccinated people. A total of 9,604 deaths in Lithuania are directly or indirectly linked to the disease.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has increased to 490.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Overall, 316,695 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, including 12,265 active cases.

Some 61.6 percent of the population has been given at least one jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

