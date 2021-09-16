News

2021.09.16 12:13

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports highest daily count since early May

BNS, LRT.lt2021.09.16 12:13
An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image) / E. Genys/LRT

Lithuania has registered 1,300 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Three out of the eight fatalities were aged 80–59 and were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

In the past 24 hours, vaccine shots have been administered to 9,328 people.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen by six to 869, including 84 people who are in intensive care units.

The country’s current 14-day coronavirus infection rate stands at 434.1 per 100,000 people.

Lithuania has performed 14,475 PCR tests over the past 24 hours, as well as 10,056 antigen and 7,321 antibody tests.

An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19
An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
1 / 4E. Genys/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2 / 4Domanto Umbraso/LRT nuotr.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
3 / 4D. Umbraso/LRT nuotr.
Covid-19
Covid-19
4 / 4A
An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Belarusian photo exhibition at the House of Journalists in Paris
13
31 min. ago

Tikhanovskaya opens Belarusian photojournalist exhibition in Paris

13
The Capitol building in Washington, US
2 h ago

US backs Vilnius in row with China over Taiwan's de facto embassy

US troops in the Second World War (associative image)
2 h ago

Remains of three WW2 pilots found in Lithuania to be handed over to US

Romualdas Rakauskas
8
2 h ago

Celebrated Lithuanian photographer Rakauskas passes away

8
Petras Cvirka statue in central Vilnius
4 h ago

Vilnius council votes to remove monument to Soviet Lithuanian author Cvirka

The Lithuanian capital is currently using Belaruskali’s salt for road maintenance. The current EU sanctions against the Minsk regime do not cover sodium chloride products.
19 h ago

Vilnius asks to close sanctions exception for Belarusian salt

Coronavirus vaccine
19 h ago

Lithuanian study shows Pfizer vaccine to be effective against Delta variant

Flag of the European Union
20 h ago

Lithuania asks European court to revoke ruling banning pushbacks of five Afghans

A cyclist in Vilnius
20 h ago

Lithuania amends traffic rules to give more space to cyclists

Migrant camp in Lipliūnai, southern Lithuania.
21 h ago

Migrants in Lithuania to be moved out of tent camps by October

Migrants in Lithuania.
2021.09.15 13:00

Lithuania looks to legalise indefinite detention of migrants

updated
Cafes in Vilnius.
2021.09.15 14:43

No vaccine, no toilet? Lithuania u-turns from ban on using indoor bathrooms at cafes

Coronavirus vaccine
2021.09.15 17:00

Lithuanian study shows Pfizer vaccine to be effective against Delta variant

A cyclist in Vilnius
2021.09.15 16:00

Lithuania amends traffic rules to give more space to cyclists

Migrant camp in Lipliūnai, southern Lithuania.
2021.09.15 15:26

Migrants in Lithuania to be moved out of tent camps by October

The Lithuanian capital is currently using Belaruskali’s salt for road maintenance. The current EU sanctions against the Minsk regime do not cover sodium chloride products.
2021.09.15 17:30

Vilnius asks to close sanctions exception for Belarusian salt

Flag of the European Union
2021.09.15 16:30

Lithuania asks European court to revoke ruling banning pushbacks of five Afghans

Petras Cvirka statue in central Vilnius
2021.09.16 08:00

Vilnius council votes to remove monument to Soviet Lithuanian author Cvirka

The Capitol building in Washington, US
2021.09.16 10:04

US backs Vilnius in row with China over Taiwan's de facto embassy

US troops in the Second World War (associative image)
2021.09.16 09:41

Remains of three WW2 pilots found in Lithuania to be handed over to US