Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports highest daily count since early May

Lithuania has registered 1,300 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Three out of the eight fatalities were aged 80–59 and were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

In the past 24 hours, vaccine shots have been administered to 9,328 people.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen by six to 869, including 84 people who are in intensive care units.

The country’s current 14-day coronavirus infection rate stands at 434.1 per 100,000 people.

Lithuania has performed 14,475 PCR tests over the past 24 hours, as well as 10,056 antigen and 7,321 antibody tests.