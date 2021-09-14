News

2021.09.14 09:32

Lithuania’s Šiauliai becomes a hub for refitting planes for cargo duties

Aina Mizgirdė, LRT TV, LRT.lt2021.09.14 09:32
A plane parked at the Šiauliai airport.
A plane parked at the Šiauliai airport. / Šiauliai Airport

Šiauliai Airport in northern Lithuania has become the parking lot for dozens of passenger airliners to be reconfigured into cargo carriers.

The long-range passenger airliner Airbus A340 is a rare sight at the airports of Baltic states. However, several of such planes are currently parked at Šiauliai airport, where they are being reconfigured to carry cargo.

“Remove the cabin, prepare it for further operations, so that cargo could be loaded into the cabin. This will cost nearly 100,000 euros,” said Povilas Padaiga, chief executive officer of Aviatic MRO. “To this day we have provided services to some 20 airliners, and the number is growing each day. We hope that the number will double or triple once we build a hangar.”

Šiauliai Airport has a 3.5 kilometre long runway, the longest in the Baltic states, and is capable of accommodating larger aircraft.

The airport is now looking toward dealing solely with air freight, according to director of Šiauliai Airport Aurelija Kuezada.

Šiauliai
Šiauliai / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Read more: Will Lithuania build a new major airport?

“In this situation there’s still some hard work to be done to find a logistics company to do cargo consolidation,” she said.

However, there is a shortage of aviation experts. Moreover, the city currently has no means of accommodating foreign employees, although a hotel is in the talks.

“It’s a benefit to the city, perhaps to the youth and to those that are leaning toward engineering, physics, mathematics. They will have an ideal job here, without leaving Šiauliai. The salary truly is huge,” said Šiauliai Mayor Artūras Visockas.

Šiauliai Airport is set to attract millions in investments next year. Aircraft maintenance company Aviatic MRO is planning to invest some 40 million euros into the airport and create 1,000 jobs.

A plane parked at the Šiauliai airport.
Šiauliai
Šiauliai
A plane parked at the Šiauliai airport.
A plane parked at the Šiauliai airport.
1 / 3Šiauliai Airport
Šiauliai
Šiauliai
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Šiauliai
Šiauliai
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
A plane parked at the Šiauliai airport.
Šiauliai
Šiauliai
# Economy# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Afghanistan
9
1 h ago

In the words of Afghan translator in Lithuania: ‘The Taliban I know’

9
Meeting of Alexander Lukahsenko and Vladimir Putin
6
16 h ago

Fifth meeting, five takeaways: What did Putin and Lukashenko achieve in their integration talks?

6
Migrants in Lithuania.
16 h ago

Lithuanians flood migrant camps with donations

School
17 h ago

Lithuania's schools start academic year with relatively few coronavirus infections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel
18 h ago

Lithuanian president to meet with German Chancellor Merkel in Germany

US Congress
21 h ago

Lithuanian parliament wants to move its rep from Brussels to Washington

Vilnius Airport
22 h ago

Travel update: only two countries remain on Lithuania’s green list

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
23 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports a jump in daily deaths, cases

Police detain 20 people during Vilnius rally on Friday, no one injured
23 h ago

Police detain 22 people during Vilnius rally on Friday, no one injured

updated
China's flag.
23 h ago

Global legislators back Lithuania against Chinese ‘bullying’ in video statement

China's flag.
2021.09.13 09:55

Global legislators back Lithuania against Chinese ‘bullying’ in video statement

Vilnius Airport
2021.09.13 11:30

Travel update: only two countries remain on Lithuania’s green list

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.09.13 10:34

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports a jump in daily deaths, cases

Migrants in Lithuania.
2021.09.13 17:00

Lithuanians flood migrant camps with donations

US Congress
2021.09.13 12:30

Lithuanian parliament wants to move its rep from Brussels to Washington

Police detain 20 people during Vilnius rally on Friday, no one injured
2021.09.13 10:08

Police detain 22 people during Vilnius rally on Friday, no one injured

updated
Meeting of Alexander Lukahsenko and Vladimir Putin
6
2021.09.13 17:30

Fifth meeting, five takeaways: What did Putin and Lukashenko achieve in their integration talks?

6
School
2021.09.13 16:08

Lithuania's schools start academic year with relatively few coronavirus infections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel
2021.09.13 15:22

Lithuanian president to meet with German Chancellor Merkel in Germany

Afghanistan
9
2021.09.14 08:00

In the words of Afghan translator in Lithuania: ‘The Taliban I know’

9