2021.09.13 10:34

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports a jump in daily deaths, cases

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
/ D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 489 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Monday morning.

Three out of the people who had died were vaccinated and aged 70 and above.

A total of 1,061 new infections and 11 deaths were recorded on Saturday, and 810 cases and 16 deaths were registered on Sunday.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 385.6 cases per 100,000 people, with the share of positive tests for the past 7 days remained around 6.4 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Some 3,582 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 3,796 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Overall, 308,956 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, including 9,663 active cases.

A total of 4,711 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far, including 57 fully-vaccinated persons. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,458.

Some 60.8 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one jab of the Covid-19 vaccine and 56.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.

