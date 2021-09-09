Coronavirus vaccine hesitancy in Lithuania: a matter of fear and pride

A recent survey suggests that Lithuanians who are reluctant to take coronavirus vaccines are concerned about possible side effects or are not convinced they are safe. For some, however, refusing the jab may be a matter of pride rather than fear.

On August 5 through August 23, Nordstat carried out a survey of 1,000 people aged over 18. The results show that 64 percent of the respondents were fully vaccinated, while 28 percent were not vaccinated. Seven percent had received their first shot, and two refused to give their vaccination status.

Sixty-three percent of male respondents were fully vaccinated, while among women the share was 64 percent.

The results showed that people with higher education were more likely to be vaccinated that those without a university degree (72 percent against 39), as were those in the higher income groups (87 percent against 59 percent).

Vaccines / AP

“Education levels and income often directly correlate with increased distrust in the state, various institutions and, in this case, medicine and science as well,” according to Mindaugas Degutis, an associate professor from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Vilnius University.

“These people are more easily swayed by false information, their [...] capability of separating the truth from a lie is lower, so they are more affected by information that makes them doubt the effectiveness of vaccines.”

Concern about side effects

According to the Nordstat survey, 39 percent of the unvaccinated respondents said they wouldn't get jabbed because of possible side effects, while 36 percent said they were concerned about the vaccines' rapid rollout.

Three percent wanted to take vaccines produced outside the EU.

Vaccine / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The unprecedented vaccine rollout speed and possible side effects were the most common reasons for not getting jabbed among both urban and rural dwellers.

Younger people in the 18–24 group, as well respondents over 75, largely feared unwanted side effects caused by vaccines, while people of working age were mostly troubled by the fast rollout.

The share of people that consider jabs unnecessary after having recovered from Covid-19 was highest in the 35–44 group.

More evidence of vaccine safety

The respondents were also asked what would motivate them to get their jabs. The suggested options included cash prizes, a lottery, risk of losing one’s job, rising infection rates, privileges for vaccinated people, further evidence on vaccine safety.

However, over a half of the respondents chose none of the those options.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of unvaccinated people would like more proof of vaccine safety before receiving their jabs.

A vaccine bus in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“What kind of proof it should be is another question,” said Degutis. “Does it mean that there should be 100-percent vaccine efficacy and safety? This doesn’t happen with any medication, they can all cause side effects, it’s just that they, perhaps, aren’t talked about that much.”

By choosing “other” as their answer, respondents may be saying that no form of motivation could convince them to vaccinate, Degutis believes.

Covid-19 causes more severe side effects

The claim that Covid-19 vaccines were produced unusually rapidly is not entirely true, says Marius Strioga, an oncoimmunologist at the National Cancer Institute in Vilnius.

“The mRNR technology [basis for BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines] itself was created before 1990, and has been in development for a very long time. Viral vector [technology used in making AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines] vaccines are used to tackle Ebola in Africa,” he said. “It is true that clinical data for vaccines against Covid-19 is not as extensive [...] compared to those that had five years of clinical trials, [...] but there was no opportunity for that, it was a question of having a vaccine or not.”

Studies showed that Covid-19 vaccines did not pose any serious health risks. Moreover, tens and thousands of people participated in clinical trials for vaccines against coronavirus, as opposed to some 1,500 participants for most medical trials, Strioga points out.

Vaccination / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“An analysis carried out in Israel was published [...] in The New England Journal of Medicine a few days ago. The analysis showed that there is an incomparably larger number of side effects once one recovers from Covid-19, in comparison to those after vaccination,” said the oncoimmunologist. “Side effects caused by vaccines are simpler and much less common.”

Compulsory vaccination eradicated smallpox

“People who are against vaccines are stubborn about it, they claim that results of published research projects are fabricated, that everything is false, the numbers are wrong, insufficient. It’s just denial [...] that this is wrong, that research results favour the pharmaceutical industry, billionaires [...] that they are bought off,” said Strioga.

People are convinced that someone out there is pressuring and bribing the media to report inaccurate data, according to him.

“They identify themselves as a part of this battle, their self-preservation instinct kicks in, that they need to defend themselves, but it has nothing to do with vaccination.”

However, the same people often trust questionable studies circulating on social media. That is because they cherry-pick information that matches their beliefs, Strioga believes.

Marius Strioga / LRT TV

“They will believe something that portrays vaccines as ineffective, that they fail to protect, that they cause death or side effects,” he said. “Not only people with lower education talk like this, there are lawyers and teachers. Sometimes they get hooked on a headline and share the publication, even though the information does not match their beliefs once you read it.”

For many, this is also a matter of pride – they refuse to accept that they were once wrong, says Strioga.

Lithuania has recently introduced mandatory immunity certificates, which are hoped to encourage people to get their shots.

However, “countries will be forced to talk about compulsory vaccination if they fail to suppress the pandemic for a long time”, according to Strioga.

“We should remember the vaccine that eventually eradicated smallpox. Smallpox had a 30-percent mortality rate, and has taken some 0.5 billion lives over the past 100 years. Many people who recovered ended up blind,” he said. “It was the same with the vaccine then. There was resistance, there was this idea that people would grow tails, horns or hooves once vaccinated. However, vaccination was made compulsory, and smallpox was eradicated.”