Migrant quotas should not be EU’s priority, says Lithuanian FM

The European Union should not make the redistribution of migrants among member states a priority in discussing the bloc's common migration policy, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

"This isn't the kind of discussion that the Lithuanian side wants," he said when asked if the county would support proposals on the burden-sharing of migrants among EU member states.

The European Commission proposed a New Pact on Migration and Asylum back in 2020. Concerns about a possible new migration influx from Afghanistan has now brought a new impetus to the discussion about new migration rules.

The proposals for a common policy include mechanisms for EU members to share migrants to reduce the burden on the countries where migrants arrive first.

Landsbergis said that quotas "can not become the main or the only tool" to deal with migration crises.

"First of all, we have to help the country where the crisis started; then we have to work with its neighbours," the minister said. "We need to talk about clear, strong, concrete protection of the EU's external borders and [...] about returning people who have entered the EU illegally to their countries of origin."

Migrants in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Placing an emphasis on migrant redistribution sends a dangerous signal to countries from which people leave for Europe, according to Landsbergis.

"Humanitarian crises are not solved by taking in all the people who simply want to flee," he said.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, on a visit to Vilnius on Monday, said that a sharing of migrants among EU member countries can only be voluntary.

"Countries can accept a certain number of foreigners based on criteria they define themselves," he said.

According to Poland's top diplomat, countries can also contribute to solving migration crises in other ways, without necessarily agreeing to take part in the burden-sharing.

Poland used similar arguments when it refused to participate in burden-sharing schemes in 2015, in the wake of the migration crisis in southern Europe. Lithuania then committed to taking in more than 1,000 asylum seekers.

The discussion on the EU's common migration rules comes at a time when Lithuania has been facing a migration crisis due to an influx of irregular migrants from Belarus.

Migrant camp in Lipliūnai, southern Lithuania. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

EU must be ready to respond swiftly to hybrid attacks – Lithuanian president

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Saturday. They also discussed irregular migration, with Nausėda saying that EU bodies and member states must be ready to respond swiftly to hybrid attacks instrumentalising irregular migration.

Nausėda said changes to the bloc's legislation were "necessary to prevent undemocratic regimes from manipulating the EU asylum policy", adding that he was planning to raise these issues at the European Council in October.

Landsbergis said after meeting with Schinas that Lithuania appreciated the European Commission's "political and technical support" for its efforts to curb irregular migration flows, adding "the aggressive actions of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko's regime aimed at exerting pressure on the EU as a whole must receive a proper response".

Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said after meeting with the EU commissioner that the situation on Lithuania's border with Belarus has stabilised through "joint efforts", but added that growing migrant numbers in Latvia and Poland were worrying.

Reports have emerged of migrant groups stranded on the Polish–Belarusian border. Press access to the Lithuanian border is currently curtailed.