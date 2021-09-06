Travel update: only four countries remain on Lithuania’s green list

Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, adding Croatia and Slovenia to the red list.

Only four countries – the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary – remain on Lithuania’s green list, which only requires arrivals to have a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

The general rules for arrivals from abroad remain unchanged: those coming from countries on the red list must self-isolate for ten days and get tested for Covid-19 unless they have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 180 days or have been vaccinated.

Travellers arriving from yellow-zone countries are required to get tested before their trip and take a second test between days 3 and 5 after arrival. Testing can be done at a mobile testing site after registering online (1808.lt) or by phone (1808).

These requirements do not apply to travellers who have a certificate that they have recovered from the coronavirus, valid for 180 days after the positive test result, and those who are fully vaccinated with at least 14 days after their second shot.

All travellers must also fill in a questionnaire before coming to Lithuania.

The full list of rules can be found on the website of the Health Ministry, as well as the government’s dedicated coronavirus website. The list of self-isolation rules can be found here.

The three-tier system is based on the weekly maps published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Combined indicator: 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity. / European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

– Countries classed red or grey

Ten-day self-isolation; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival).

Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, France (except Mayotte), Slovenia, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, , all non-EU and non-EEA countries.

– Countries classed yellow

No self-isolation required; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival). A second test must be taken in Lithuania, between the third and the fifth day of the stay.

Latvia, Luxembourg, French Mayotte, Malta, Romania.

– Countries marked green

No self-isolation required. A Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival)

Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary.