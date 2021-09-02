News

2021.09.02 16:49

Rights groups decry Lithuania's ‘mass detention of migrants, pushbacks’

LRT.lt2021.09.02 16:49
A migrant camp in Lithuania
A migrant camp in Lithuania / BNS

A group of Lithuanian NGOs and rights groups have published a petition, criticising the country's policies towards irregular migrants. The government's measures violate human rights, according to the document.

“We [...] are deeply concerned about the irregular migration management measures adopted by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and the attitude being shaped in our society and the media that demonises irregular migrants and justifies human rights violations,” reads the petition, signed by some 20 organisations.

Of particular concern are legislative changes adopted in July, allowing authorities to detain irregular migrants for up to six months.

In early August, the Interior Ministry ordered border guards to turn migrants back at the border.

According to the petition, these measures restrict access to asylum and are incompatible with Lithuania's international commitments.

“Mass detention of migrants, pushbacks and restrictions of their human rights contradict [...] the Geneva Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights,” the signatories said in a press release accompanying the petition, adding that similar measures adopted by Hungary have been found to be in breach of EU law.

Over 4,100 migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus over the last several months, an unprecedented hike in irregular migration.

Vilnius officials have accused Minsk of orchestrating migrant smuggling, calling it a “hybrid attack” on Lithuania and the EU. Previously, Lithuania was offering a “humanitarian corridor” to Belarusian dissidents.

“We do not support a selective asylum policy: last year a humanitarian corridor was created for Belarusians fleeing persecution, but now this country [Belarus] is considered safe for migrants and migrants who are at the border are pushed back into its territory,” Giedrė Blažytė, research manager at the NGO Diversity Development Group, is quoted in the statement.

The petition also criticises “the communication of policy makers inciting animosity and fear towards migrants”.

“Increased immigration is certainly a challenge, but it is also an opportunity, which the German government, that accepted more than a million refugees in 2015-2016, understood. Migration enriches the lives of migrants and the societies of host countries. To offer asylum is not only ethical but, as research shows, pays off financially in the long term,” Indrė Balčaitė, an independent researcher of migration and one of the authors of the petition, is quoted in the press release.

“Supporters of the petition call upon the Lithuanian state institutions to abide by international law, not to depict irregular migrants as a threat and not to push them back to Belarus,” the authors of the petition say. “[...] asylum applications must be reviewed with consideration of individual circumstances, while ensuring legal aid, information and basic humanitarian needs of asylum seekers.”

A migrant camp in Lithuania
A migrant camp in Lithuania
1 / 1BNS
A migrant camp in Lithuania
# News# Migration crisis# Baltics and the EU
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Migrants in Lithuania.
7 min. ago

IOM profiles migrants in Lithuania: every fifth with university degree, most fleeing persecution

Gitanas Nausėda
37 min. ago

Lithuanian president comes out against same-sex adoption and teaching LGBT history

Children in a migrant camp (associative image)
1 h ago

Woman gives birth in Lithuania's migrant camp

US flag.
2 h ago

US lawmakers back Lithuania in diplomatic row with China

Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
2 h ago

Two migrant groups stranded on Lithuanian border

Modular housing units in Medininkai
2 h ago

Lithuania to house some migrants in Vilnius, minister vows to improve conditions

Laisvės Avenue in Kaunas
4 h ago

Kaunas Pride to go ahead despite attempts to ‘silence’ LGBT community, say organisers

The flags of China and the European Union.
5 h ago

EU to discuss China, stand-off between Vilnius and Beijing high on agenda

Vaccination,
6 h ago

Lithuania hits 70-percent adult vaccination target

Coronavirus testing
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports hike of 807 new cases

Migrant camp in Lipliūnai, southern Lithuania.
20
2021.09.02 08:00

What not ‘five-star’ conditions look like in Lithuanian migrant camps

20
Philipp Kirkorov
2021.09.01 17:15

Lithuanian court upholds Russian pop star's entry ban

Coronavirus testing
2021.09.02 10:01

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports hike of 807 new cases

Laisvės Avenue in Kaunas
2021.09.02 13:05

Kaunas Pride to go ahead despite attempts to ‘silence’ LGBT community, say organisers

Vaccination,
2021.09.02 10:48

Lithuania hits 70-percent adult vaccination target

Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
2021.09.02 14:34

Two migrant groups stranded on Lithuanian border

The previously destroyed school in Avdiivka.
2021.09.01 17:56

Lithuanian-funded school opens in Ukrainian frontline town

The flags of China and the European Union.
2021.09.02 11:24

EU to discuss China, stand-off between Vilnius and Beijing high on agenda

Modular housing units in Medininkai
2021.09.02 14:19

Lithuania to house some migrants in Vilnius, minister vows to improve conditions

US flag.
2021.09.02 15:06

US lawmakers back Lithuania in diplomatic row with China