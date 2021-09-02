News

2021.09.02 11:24

EU to discuss China, stand-off between Vilnius and Beijing high on agenda

LRT.lt2021.09.02 11:24
The flags of China and the European Union.
The flags of China and the European Union. / AP

EU foreign ministers will meet on Friday in Slovenia, where the recent stand-off between Beijing and Vilnius is expected to be high on agenda, according to the South China Morning Post.

The talks come after a series of tit-for-tat sanctions between the European Union and China in March, as well as the recent decision of Beijing to withdraw its ambassador from Vilnius.

China considers Lithuania’s decision to host Taiwan’s de facto embassy a red line. Vilnius has also recently withdrawn from the 17+1 economic forum and the Lithuanian parliament has recognised repressions against the Uighur minority as “genocide”, drawing rebukes from China.

Read more: Lithuania’s stand-off with China: what’s next?

China's embassy in Vilnius.
China's embassy in Vilnius. / BNS

“We [the EU member states] have expressed very clearly that we disagree [with] what China is doing in its recalling of the ambassador, and putting this kind of economic pressure [on Lithuania], which is basically against international law,” a senior EU official involved in the planning of the talks told the SCMP.

“We have to consider that China is wrong in this case. No action from Lithuania, from the European Union, from any member states has put in doubt the principle of the one China policy,” the official added.

According to the SCMP, the EU talks are designed to take stock of the bloc’s relationship with Beijing at a time of global geopolitical upheaval.

