2021.08.30 14:08

Without Latvian tourists, north Lithuanian towns feel the squeeze of Covid pandemic

Aina Mizgirdė, LRT TV, LRT.lt2021.08.30 14:08
Latvian tourists and shoppers used to be an important lifeline for some towns in northern Lithuania. Now they are gone.

Danutė Vilaniškienė sells vegetables at a farmers' market in Joniškis, a town close to the Latvian border. Before the pandemic, most of her clients used to be shoppers from across the border.

“They'd buy seedlings, a lot of grapes, I also saw them shopping for clothes in the market,” Vilaniškienė tells LRT TV.

Even though travelling between Lithuania and Latvia is not restricted, significantly fewer Latvians come to shop in Joniškis.

“One accidental [Latvian] may come every month, but there's definitely no massive movement,” she says.

Irena Čėsnienė, a saleswoman at a local food shop, says that Latvians used to sweep all the products the shop would put on the shelves. “And now, there are much fewer of them.”

Latvians would come to Joniškis for services, too, such as veterinary.

“We are waiting for them – when they came, they never left empty-handed, used to be good buyers,” says Petras Giržadas, who runs a veterinary pharmacy.

Joniškis Mayor Vitalijus Gailius says the authorities are working to get Latvian tourists back.

“Over the Assumption [August 15], we went to Latvia, met with people in Riga, invited them to come and not to be afraid, we're hoping for a quick return of our neighbours,” he tells LRT TV.

Equally, fewer Lithuanians are travelling to Latvia, where abundant sandy beaches would attract scores of holidaymakers.

“This summer, there were much fewer Lithuanians in beaches, compared to the time before the pandemic when there were very many,” says Rolandas Žalnierius, a Lithuanian who lives in Latvia. “The flows [of travellers] are much smaller, people are reluctant to travel and are tired of restrictions and other things.”

Many potential travellers are deterred by the requirement to present immunity certificate and fill out online forms – particularly people in small borderland towns who may find the procedures confusing.

# Economy# Coronavirus
