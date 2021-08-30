News

2021.08.30 11:28

Eight migrants agreed to be repatriated from Lithuania so far

LRT RADIJAS, BNS2021.08.30 11:28
Migrant camp in Druskininkai
Migrant camp in Druskininkai / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Eight irregular migrants have returned from Lithuania to their home countries so far, and about thirty more have expressed their wish to do so, according to Evelina Gudzinskaitė, director of the Lithuanian Migration Department.

If migrants agree to go back home, the Lithuanian government covers their travel cost and offer a one-off payment of 300 euros.

Gudzinskaitė believes that the number of migrants who opt to return to their home countries will gradually increase.

“We have only recently started informing them about this possibility, and they actually learned about that a few weeks or a week ago, so we cannot expect all of them to take in and use that information immediately,” she told LRT RADIO on Monday. “I think this is a good number to start with.”

Evelina Gudzinskaitė
Evelina Gudzinskaitė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Almost 2,000 people have applied for political asylum in Lithuania so far.

“Each application is processed individually, but based on the profiles, I predict that around 2-3 percent of all migrants will probably be granted asylum, while all other claims are likely to be rejected,” Gudzinskaitė said.

Over 4,100 irregular migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus so far this year, compared to just 81 in 2020.

Lithuania has declared a state-level extreme situation over the unprecedented migration influx which it says is being orchestrated by the Belarusian regime.

