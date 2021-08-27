News

2021.08.27 11:00

Coroanvirus update: Lithuania reports 634 new cases, six deaths

BNS
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 634 new coronavirus infections and six deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Two fatalities were people in their 60s, two in their 80s and one was over 90. One of them was fully vaccinated.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 283.5 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests is 4.8 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Overall, 296,738 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases has edged down to 6,994.

There are currently 505 Covid-19 patients being treated at the country's hospitals, 65 of them in intensive care.

A total of 4,20 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far, including 24 fully vaccinated people.

Nearly 18,000 vaccines were administered in the country on Thursday: 7,901 people got their first shot and 9,832 received the second jab.

So far, Lithuania has vaccinated 58.6 percent of its population with at least one vaccine shot, or 69.1 percent of all adults.

