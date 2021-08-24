News

Austrian ministers visiting Lithuania to discuss migration, border fence

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg / AP

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg are coming to Lithuania on Tuesday for a visit focused on irregular migration through Belarus.

Austria is also donating modular containers that Lithuania needs to accommodate migrants.

Nehammer and Schallenberg are to meet with Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to discuss European countries' political, financial and technical support for Lithuania which is facing an unprecedented rise in irregular migration. Vilnius seeks to erect a physical barrier on the EU external border.

The Austrian delegation is also scheduled to visit a stretch of Lithuania's border with Belarus and a new migrant camp in the border town of Medininkai, the Interior Ministry has said.

“Austria was among the first countries to provide assistance to Lithuania in managing the migrant crisis,” it said. “Austrian special forces officers are working in Lithuania, humanitarian aid has been received, and modular housing for refugees is being delivered to Lithuania from Austria on Tuesday,” the ministry said

Over 4,100 migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus so far this year, but the flow has decreased considerably after border guards were allowed to push them back to Belarus.

# News# Baltics and the EU# Migration crisis
