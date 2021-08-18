News

2021.08.18 16:29

Evacuating Afghan translators to Lithuania ‘difficult’, says FM

BNS2021.08.18 16:29
A Spanish military plane at an airbase in Zaragoza is being prepared to evacuate Spanish residents and Afghan staff from Afghanistan.
A Spanish military plane at an airbase in Zaragoza is being prepared to evacuate Spanish residents and Afghan staff from Afghanistan. / AP

Lithuania is talking with other countries about airlifting Afghans who worked with Lithuanian troops out of Kabul, says Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, but it is “difficult”.

A total of 115 interpreters have assisted Lithuanian troops during their mission in Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry have previously said that around 100 Afghans could be evacuated to Lithuania.

Read more: Waiting for airlift to Lithuania, Afghan translators hide in Kabul: ‘delays will endanger lives’

“We have reached out to virtually all countries that organise flights to Kabul. We have talked to everyone. Well, the situation is difficult,” Minister Landsbergis told reporters on Wednesday.

“To give you one example, yesterday I spoke to the Spanish foreign minister and we agreed that they had vacant seats in several planes landing in Kabul. Once they landed, suddenly there were fewer seats left,” he said.

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas told LRT TV on Tuesday that the government had had a plan to evacuate Afghan interpreters, but it was thwarted when the Taliban took over the capital Kabul quicker than expected.

Read more: Possibilities to evacuate Afghan translators ‘getting slimmer’, says Lithuanian minister

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

“As to the changed plans, I can say that we really tried. When the process with the Afghan interpreters was still moving forward, we did not disclose the details so as not to jeopardise the preparations. Our original plans included a flight from Kabul to Lithuania in late August, because all the migration procedures had not been completed,” he said.

Lithuania planned to send its Spartan military plane to evacuate interpreters from Afghanistan, according to Anušauskas.

On Wednesday, the defence minister told reporters that sending the aircraft was no longer considered, because it was not “the plane that could bring so many people”.

“Intermediate landings would be needed, but not all intermediate landings are possible,” he said.

People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital. / AP

In mid-June, 12 interpreters who had aided Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan's Ghor province between 2005 and 2013 wrote an open letter to the Lithuanian president, the prime minister and the ministers for defence and interior affairs.

In the letter, they said they were being threatened because of their cooperation with the Lithuanians.

Foreign Minister Landsbergis then said that Lithuania would provide asylum to the interpreters and translators who had aided the country's troops.

The last Lithuanian soldiers returned from Afghanistan in late June after NATO decided to withdraw from the 20-year conflict.

A Spanish military plane at an airbase in Zaragoza is being prepared to evacuate Spanish residents and Afghan staff from Afghanistan.
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Arvydas Anušauskas
People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
A Spanish military plane at an airbase in Zaragoza is being prepared to evacuate Spanish residents and Afghan staff from Afghanistan.
A Spanish military plane at an airbase in Zaragoza is being prepared to evacuate Spanish residents and Afghan staff from Afghanistan.
1 / 4AP
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas
3 / 4E. Blaževič/LRT
People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
4 / 4AP
A Spanish military plane at an airbase in Zaragoza is being prepared to evacuate Spanish residents and Afghan staff from Afghanistan.
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Arvydas Anušauskas
People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Migrants in Lithuania.
49 min. ago

Amid migration influx, Lithuania finds itself short on Arabic, Kurdish translators

EP President David Sassoli
2 h ago

EU may step up sanctions on Belarus – EP president in Vilnius

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
5 h ago

Lithuanian MP blasts president’s ‘Trumpism’

Coronavirus in Lithuania
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 576 new cases, three deaths

Angela Merkel
6 h ago

Germany’s Merkel slams Belarus for sending migrants to Baltics

Smoking
7 h ago

Lithuania's illicit tobacco market remains among biggest in Europe

Belarusian officers armed with shields and riot gear forcibly pushed a group of 35 irregular migrants into Lithuania and then entered the country’s territory.
7 h ago

Belarusian officers enter Lithuanian territory, push migrants over the border

video
Alexander Lukashenko
7
8 h ago

Colonial and Nazi crimes: How Lukashenko exploits migrants to smear Lithuania and Europe

7
A forest in Lithuania.
22 h ago

Unique foundation in Lithuania buys up forests to preserve them

The European Commission, Brussels
23 h ago

Lithuania receives €289m from EC under Recovery and Resilience Facility

Belarusian officers armed with shields and riot gear forcibly pushed a group of 35 irregular migrants into Lithuania and then entered the country’s territory.
2021.08.18 09:15

Belarusian officers enter Lithuanian territory, push migrants over the border

video
A forest in Lithuania.
2021.08.17 17:49

Unique foundation in Lithuania buys up forests to preserve them

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2021.08.18 11:29

Lithuanian MP blasts president’s ‘Trumpism’

Alexander Lukashenko
7
2021.08.18 08:00

Colonial and Nazi crimes: How Lukashenko exploits migrants to smear Lithuania and Europe

7
Coronavirus in Lithuania
2021.08.18 10:51

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 576 new cases, three deaths

Angela Merkel
2021.08.18 10:30

Germany’s Merkel slams Belarus for sending migrants to Baltics

Smoking
2021.08.18 09:20

Lithuania's illicit tobacco market remains among biggest in Europe

The European Commission, Brussels
2021.08.17 17:10

Lithuania receives €289m from EC under Recovery and Resilience Facility

EP President David Sassoli
2021.08.18 14:01

EU may step up sanctions on Belarus – EP president in Vilnius

Migrants in Lithuania.
2021.08.18 15:46

Amid migration influx, Lithuania finds itself short on Arabic, Kurdish translators