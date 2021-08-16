News

2021.08.16 10:58

Lithuania begins phase-in of mandatory immunity certificates

BNS2021.08.16 10:58
An outdoor cafe in Vilnius
An outdoor cafe in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania is introducing more coronavirus restrictions on Monday, limiting the number of people restaurants and event venues can seat. Businesses can avoid the restrictions, however, if they serve only customers with Covid-19 immunity.

As of mid-September, a number of service providers will have to check immunity certificates of their customers. However, they can start doing it this week in order to avoid the restrictions.

Read more: Lithuanian government adopts slew of restrictions for the non-vaccinated

As of Monday, public catering venues that do not check immunity certificates will be able to seat no more than two people at indoor tables and five outdoors. They will be required to wear facemasks when not eating.

Masks will remain mandatory at retail and service venues. Businesses operating with immunity certificates will be able to operate freely.

People attending indoor events without national certificates will be required to wear facemasks, be divided into sectors of no more than 500 people and be seated. The venue will have to be filled to no more than 75 percent of the capacity.

With national Covid-19 certificates, the number of audience members during both outdoor and indoor events will not be limited.

Immunity certificates, the so-called ‘opportunity passports’, are issued to people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have recovered from the disease or have received a negative PCR test result within the last 48 hours.

An outdoor cafe in Vilnius
An outdoor cafe in Vilnius
1 / 1D. Umbrasas/LRT
An outdoor cafe in Vilnius
# News# Coronavirus# Quarantine restrictions
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Afghanistan (associative image)
58 min. ago

Afghan city mayor asks for asylum in Latvia

Covid-19 testing site
1 h ago

People allergic to vaccines, pregnant woman to get free Covid-19 tests in Lithuania

Libya
5
1 d ago

What Libya can learn from the Baltic states – opinion

5
Icelandic cakes created by Loreta.
9
1 d ago

Lithuanian woman turns Icelandic nature into awe-inspiring cakes

9
Valdemar Tomaševski at a rally against a migrant camp
5
2021.08.14 10:00

How hate united Lithuania's nationalists and ethnic minorities – opinion

5
Amid migration crisis, Lithuanian nationals join lucrative human smuggling scheme – LRT Investigation
13
2021.08.13 17:30

Amid migration crisis, Lithuanians join lucrative human smuggling schemes – LRT Investigation

13
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
2021.08.13 16:15

Lithuanian president grants extra powers to military in border areas

Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus
2021.08.13 15:15

Situation on Belarusian border has stabilised – Lithuanian minister

Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
2021.08.13 14:10

Lithuanian president says ‘foreign countries’ involved in recent riots

Migrants in Lithuania
2021.08.13 14:05

Lithuania receives 1,500 asylum requests, none approved so far

Covid-19 testing site
2021.08.16 09:45

People allergic to vaccines, pregnant woman to get free Covid-19 tests in Lithuania

Afghanistan (associative image)
2021.08.16 10:17

Afghan city mayor asks for asylum in Latvia