Lithuania begins phase-in of mandatory immunity certificates

Lithuania is introducing more coronavirus restrictions on Monday, limiting the number of people restaurants and event venues can seat. Businesses can avoid the restrictions, however, if they serve only customers with Covid-19 immunity.

As of mid-September, a number of service providers will have to check immunity certificates of their customers. However, they can start doing it this week in order to avoid the restrictions.

As of Monday, public catering venues that do not check immunity certificates will be able to seat no more than two people at indoor tables and five outdoors. They will be required to wear facemasks when not eating.

Masks will remain mandatory at retail and service venues. Businesses operating with immunity certificates will be able to operate freely.

People attending indoor events without national certificates will be required to wear facemasks, be divided into sectors of no more than 500 people and be seated. The venue will have to be filled to no more than 75 percent of the capacity.

With national Covid-19 certificates, the number of audience members during both outdoor and indoor events will not be limited.

Immunity certificates, the so-called ‘opportunity passports’, are issued to people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have recovered from the disease or have received a negative PCR test result within the last 48 hours.