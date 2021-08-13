Situation on Belarusian border has stabilised – Lithuanian minister

After Lithuania adopted the decision to divert undocumented migrants back to Belarus, the situation on the border has stabilised, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said on Friday.

"We definitely cannot relax and we have to be ready for various scenarios. But I can say that the decision made on August 2 is definitely producing results," she told reporters.

Since August 2, some 1,340 undocumented migrants have been denied entry, including around 200 this week.

Meanwhile, "44 people have been allowed [to enter Lithuania] for humanitarian reasons”, Bilotaitė added.

Under the interior minister's order, Lithuanian officers have been authorised to use force to prevent irregular migrants from entering the country.

The people can still request asylum at official border crossings and diplomatic representations.

Over 4,100 irregular migrants – mostly Iraqi citizens – have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus so far this year.

Lithuania has a state-level extreme situation declared over the irregular migration influx which it says is being orchestrated by the Belarusian.