News

2021.08.09 11:30

Belarus moves against Lithuanian logistics sector with new rules

BNS2021.08.09 11:30
Trucks on the Lithuania border.
Trucks on the Lithuania border. / BNS

Belarus has recently ordered all lorries transiting the country from Lithuania to be fitted with special navigation rules. This will cost Lithuanian carriers millions, according to the Lithuanian National Road Carriers Association LINAVA.

Lorries will be fitted with special navigational seals, and that will allow Belarusian officers to monitor truck movements within the country.

Only cargo transiting Lithuanian and Belarus from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to continental Russia, as well as heavy and large-size vehicles that need special permits, will not be monitored.

"Taking the price of one [navigational] seal and regular flows of trucks via Belarus into account, we can estimate that cargo carriers going eastwards via Lithuania will incur some 600,000 euros in losses monthly and losses might come in millions at the end of the year," Zenonas Buivydas, head of LINAVA, told BNS.

Povilas Drižas, secretary general of the International Transport and Logistics Alliance, believes such a decision by the Belarusian authorities might force Lithuanian companies to change their cargo routes.

"It's hard to assess the situation, but if it's not cost-effective for carriers to take cargo via the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, they will probably look for other ways," Drižas told BNS.

It was reported earlier that all trucks carrying cargo from Lithuania to Belarus will be subject to tighter regulations as of August 30.

# Economy# Baltics and the World
