News

2021.08.06 16:00

Lithuania allows mixing Covid-19 vaccines

BNS2021.08.06 16:00
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbraso/LRT nuotr.

People in Lithuania who have been given the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine may choose a different vaccine for their second dose as of Friday, the Health Ministry said. 

The people may currently mix BioNTech-Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine with AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria.

Research shows that administering different vaccines help develop even greater immunity, according to the ministry.

People are also recommended to choose a different vaccine for their second shot if they experience severe side effects after the first dose of Comirnaty or Vaxzevria.

An interval of 56 to 84 days is recommended between the two different shots.

If a person receives two different vaccine doses, this will be indicated in their EU Digital Covid Certificate. People who have been given mixed shots will also be entitled to receive Lithuania's national immunity certificate.

Mixed vaccination schemes are already in place in some EU countries, such as France, Germany, Spain and Sweden, according to the ministry.

