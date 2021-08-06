Nearly two-thirds of Lithuanian adults vaccinated, but pace slacking

Lithuania has vaccinated 62.1 percent of its population against Covid-19, but the pace of inoculation has slowed down over the past week.

The daily number of people given the first vaccine shot averaged 8,975 in the week from last Friday to Thursday, down from 9,090 a week earlier, according to the country’s statistics office.

The total number of first vaccine shots administered edged down to 62,800, from 63,600.

The target 70 percent vaccination rate has been achieved in three out of ten age groups: 65–69, 70–74 and 75–79

The percentage exceeds 50 percent in all of the remaining age groups, except for children.

Fifty-eight of Lithuania's 60 municipalities have given at least one dose to 50 percent or more of the adult population.

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / E. Blaževič/LRT

The two municipalities that have not yet reached the target are Vilnius District (49.5 percent) and Šalčininkai District (37.1 percent).

The country’s smallest region Neringa continues to top the list, having administered at least one shot to all residents aged over 18 years, or 92.1 percent of the total population.

Among major cities and towns, Alytus ranks first with 66.3 percent of adults given at least one dose, followed by Panevėžys and Kaunas with 66.2 percent each.

Further down the list is Vilnius with 65.5 percent, followed by Šiauliai with 59.6 percent and Klaipėda with 53 percent.