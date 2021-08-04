News

2021.08.04 17:46

Lithuania to grant more powers to military amid migration crisis

BNS2021.08.04 17:46
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus. / I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuanian Armed Forces

The Lithuanian government has approved a package of legislative amendments giving the Armed Forces more powers in assisting civilian authorities in dealing with the migration crisis. 

The parliament is convening an extraordinary session next week to vote on the amendments to the Law on the Organisation of the National Defence System and Military Service and to the Statute on the Use of Military Force.

The new legislation will allow calling up military units during an extreme situation, a legal status enacted nationwide due to the migration influx, in order to avert a serious threat to society.

That would require a written request from the chairperson of the Extreme Situation Commission, approval from the president and an order from the defence minister.

Military personnel could give orders to natural and legal persons, and prosecute and detain those who do not obey these orders and instructions.

Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus. / I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuanian Armed Forces

Read more: Lithuania hopes to avoid ‘armed provocations’ after deploying military to tackle migration

The military would also be able to carry out searches, check documents, stop, check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage, and use means of restraint.

Such rights could be granted to the military for up to three months, but could be extended.

So far this year, over 4,000 irregular migrants have been detained in Lithuania, compared to 81 in the whole of 2020.

Lithuania has declared a state-level extreme situation over the unprecedented migration influx which it says is being orchestrated by the Belarusian regime.

Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
1 / 3I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuanian Armed Forces
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
2 / 3I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuanian Armed Forces
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
3 / 3I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuanian Armed Forces
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
# News# Defence# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Migrants in a camp in Druskininkai
1 h ago

Lithuania is walking ‘on this ice’ with migrant pushback policy

Red Cross: Migrant centres in Lithuania overcrowded, lack basic amenities
5
1 h ago

Red Cross: Migrant centres in Lithuania overcrowded, lack basic amenities

5
People outside a supermarket
3 h ago

Lithuania looks to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential shops and services

Port of Klaipėda
4 h ago

Lithuania may stop all Belarusian fertiliser exports – FM

updated
Lithuania's border with Belarus.
5 h ago

Lithuania dismisses as ‘provocation’ Belarus claim of migrant death

NATO flags
6 h ago

Estonian MEP says Lithuania should invoke NATO Article 4

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
7 h ago

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya who fled to Lithuania says she ‘can disappear at any moment’

Tallinn, Estonia
7 h ago

AirBaltic resumes flights between Vilnius and Tallinn

Lithuania’s National Blood Centre (NKC)
8 h ago

National blood centre calls for donors amid critical shortages in Lithuania

Coronavirus vaccine
8 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 503 new cases, highest count since May

NATO flags
2021.08.04 11:53

Estonian MEP says Lithuania should invoke NATO Article 4

People outside a supermarket
2021.08.04 15:25

Lithuania looks to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential shops and services

Lithuania's border with Belarus.
2021.08.04 13:00

Lithuania dismisses as ‘provocation’ Belarus claim of migrant death

Coronavirus testing
2021.08.04 09:13

Delta variant accounts for 95 percent of Covid-19 cases in Lithuania

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
2021.08.04 11:35

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya who fled to Lithuania says she ‘can disappear at any moment’

Coronavirus vaccine
2021.08.04 10:34

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 503 new cases, highest count since May

Tallinn, Estonia
2021.08.04 11:10

AirBaltic resumes flights between Vilnius and Tallinn

A Migrant camp in Lithuania's Druskininkai
2021.08.04 09:42

EU will press Iraq to curb migration to Lithuania – president

Port of Klaipėda
2021.08.04 13:47

Lithuania may stop all Belarusian fertiliser exports – FM

updated
Lithuania’s National Blood Centre (NKC)
2021.08.04 10:36

National blood centre calls for donors amid critical shortages in Lithuania