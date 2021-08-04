News

2021.08.04 13:00

Lithuania dismisses as ‘provocation’ Belarus claim of migrant death

LRT.lt2021.08.04 13:00
Lithuania's border with Belarus.
Lithuania's border with Belarus. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Wednesday, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas dismissed as “provocation” claim by Belarus of a dead Iraqi citizen found close to the country's border with Lithuania. 

“We have expected provocations from the Belarusian regime [which], after organising this whole illegal route and invoplving their officers [...], cannot always control the situation,” he told LRT RADIO.

Read more: Baghdad to Lithuania: how Belarus opened new migration route to EU – LRT Investigation

The Belarusian Border Committee told the country’s state media that its officers found a “non-Slavic looking person in a severe condition”. The Iraqi citizen allegedly died despite efforts to save him. The media did not provide any proof of the incident.

“Lithuanian border guards found out [about the alleged incident] by monitoring foreign news content and social media networks,” Rokas Pukinskas, spokesperson for the Lithuanian Border Guard Service (VSAT), told BNS.

The Belarusian regime has previously accused Lithuania of human rights abuses. The information was never verified.


Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas








# News# Migration crisis
