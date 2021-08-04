Delta variant accounts for 95 percent of Covid-19 cases in Lithuania

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been the dominant strain in Lithuania since the middle of July, accounting for around 95 percent of all diagnosed cases, the country's government reported on Tuesday.

This dominance has led to exponential growth in Covid-19 cases across Lithuania, the government noted, with hospitalisation numbers growing in Klaipėda and Vilnius regions.

Since June 1, 96 percent of people who have been hospitalised or died from Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated.

The infection is now mostly spreading among people under 50, statistics how, who account for 80 percent of newly-confirmed cases. The group accounted for around 50 percent of all infections last autumn and winter.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 133.9 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests has increased to 2.9 percent, according to Statistics Lithuania.

Overall, 283,656 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, and the number of active cases is currently 3,192.

A total of 4,420 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania.