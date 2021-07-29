Lithuanian PM to unveil plan on border protection

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė promised on Thursday to shortly unveil the government's plan to beef up border protection.

"It seems to me that there was no disagreement that the physical protection of the border should be substantially strengthened, and the government has a plan for doing so," she said after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda and parliamentary parties' leaders.

"I think the plan will be presented in the near future," she said. "I am ready to discuss it with the heads of the Seimas' political groups, because this will also require some commitment to finance these measures."

"It would be good to come to an agreement on that so that there are no discussions later," Šimonytė added.