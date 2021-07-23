News

2021.07.23 10:49

Klaipėda opens annual Sea Festival despite infection concerns

BNS2021.07.23 10:49
Preparations for the Sea Festival in Klaipėda
Preparations for the Sea Festival in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

The annual tree-day Sea Festival starts in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda on Friday amid epidemiologists' concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

The festival will also get state leaders' attention as President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will attend several of the planned events on Friday through Sunday.

Read more: Despite growing infections, Klaipėda goes ahead with annual Sea Festival

Epidemiologists are concerned over mass gatherings in Klaipėda as even recommended safety measures might not prevent a spike in coronavirus cases.

Klaipėda is now one of a few municipalities in Lithuania that are classed ‘red’ as the 14-day rate of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people exceeds 100, which is almost three times the national average.

The Sea Festival organisers say special safety measures will be observed during the festival. Moreover, two mobile vaccination centres will be offering vaccine shots during the festival.

# Society# Coronavirus
